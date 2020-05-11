Country Oaks Golf Course reopening this week

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Golfers can get back on the course this week at one Thomasville course.
Country Oaks Golf Course is preparing to open Friday for anyone ready to get back in the swing of things.
But, the manager for parks, recreation and golf said there are a few changes each golfer will need to be aware of.
“Adjust our tee time intervals to 20 minutes instead of 10, and that way we can control when they come to the parking lot, when they check-in and when they get to the first tee and control that traffic flow,” said Manager Mike Owens.
Owens said cashless transactions and keeping the payment table six feet away from the counter are also being done to keep the barrier between players and staff.
“We also have roped off the merchandise in the pro shop to where we can go get stuff for you to purchase, but we don’t want anybody walking through there touching everything," Owens said. "So you can only go inside to check in and go to the restroom.”
Any common touch-points have been removed from the course, except the flag poles, which they’re asking golfers to keep in while putting and refrain from touching.
“We’ve inserted a small pool noodle into the bottom of the cup, and that way they can get the balls out without touching the flagstick," Owens said.
Owens said during this time, they’ve been able to catch up on maintenance, like taking out and trimming trees, and sprucing up the pro shop with some painting.
“Everyone’s excited to get back to playing golf, but we’re awful serious about some of these restrictions that we’ve had to put on, and from talking to my golfers, I think they understand,” said Owens.
They’ve also shortened their hours for right now, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
