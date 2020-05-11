Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany featured during comedy festival pre-show

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Boys and Girls Club of Albany is one of two local nonprofits who are featured in a comedy festival pre-show for Feeding America.
Viewers will have the opportunity to see how local nonprofits whose local food banks are funded by Feeding America, are on the front lines, providing food for communities that have been hardest hit by the Coronavirus.
Feeding the Valley Albany and Boys and Girls Clubs have worked together continuously to provide for families in need.
“A part of this, we have been fortunate enough to partner with Feeding the Valley, a local food bank here, to provide mobile food pantry drives. Over the past four weeks, we have been able to provide 1,500 boxes within our local community,” said CEO Marvin Laster.
Laster said the clubs are temporarily closed, but they are still providing service to those in need.
