ARC of SWGA hosting virtual walk-a-thon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The ARC of Southwest Georgia has a virtual walk-a-thon coming up and they want you to get involved.
This is happening because their third annual spring in the garden event was canceled because of coronavirus restrictions.
The event will happen over a four-day span from May 19-22.
Over the four day span, all registered participants should track and time their walk, run or bike ride and enter their times.
The top three 0finishers in each category will receive a new ARC of Southwest Georgia T-shirt and medal.
You and the family can do any type of physical activity like walking, running, bike riding or even a Tik-Tok dance-off.
Kimberly Dexter, with ARC of Southwest Georgia, said this is their way of getting creative.
“Even in these uncertain times, this year’s event shows how Georgians and the Albany community can work to make something special happen," Dexter said. "And that’s what this event is all about. All of the proceeds go directly to our Special Olympics program.”
To register, click here or visit the event on their Facebook page by clicking here.
