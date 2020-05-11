APD: 17-year-old arrested in armed robbery; more arrests pending

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to an Albany home invasion, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Kalin Trammel Woods was charged with home invasion and armed robbery.
APD said the arrest was made 24 hours after the department posted surveillance video on its Facebook page.
Police said on Sunday morning, around 1 a.m., a person was robbed at gunpoint by three men. The victim ran but the suspects pursued him, according to police.
Police said the men caught up with the victim and took money and other items.
No one was injured in the incident.
APD said additional arrests are pending.
