APD chief addresses 2 Saturday shootings; business reopenings

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for people involved in two different shootings that left two people hurt — all on the same day.
“You never know who the next victims may be and also the people who were injured and the family members associated with it, they need justice,” said APD Chief Michael Persley.
Police said the first shooting happened in East Albany in the 200 Block of North Broadway Street at the Broadway Court Apartments, around 5:40 p.m. A woman was standing outside of her apartment when someone fired several shots, striking her in the thigh, then leaving the scene on foot.
“People using firearms to settle disputes and that’s not, that’s not the answer,” Persley said.
Persley said the second Saturday shooting happened in South Albany in the 200 block of Barton Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. A police report said people were playing cards outside of a home when suspects started shooting from a small silver sedan. A man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.
“Once you have a handgun, that is a huge responsibility you have in your hands," Persley said. "When you don’t understand when used the wrong way, it can result in that person’s own loss of life or the loss of life of another person.”
Persley said they believe the East Albany shooting was the result of a domestic dispute between a man and a woman. He said they’re currently looking for the man and police are still investigating the cause of the second shooting and still looking for the suspects.
“Everyone deserves justice and people need to be held accountable for what they do,” Persley said.
Persley said they’re also aware that more disputes could erupt as frustrations build during the quarantine.
Persley said now that shelter in place orders have been lifted for most people, and it’s summertime, they worry about how people will release built-up frustration after being stuck indoors for so long.
“Find other ways to release this tension and anxiety without causing harm, injury or death to someone else,” the police chief said.
After two weekend shootings, Persley said they’re seeing a lot of people fighting on social media and warned the community to not let these disputes escalate to violence.
“Then all of a sudden we start to see little spikes in violent crime that occurs. Then we start interviewing people and it leads us back to something that started on social media,” Persley said.
Documents from the state specifically outline which businesses have been allowed to reopen, which ones can reopen on May 13 and all of the stipulations for reopening. And law enforcement said they’re making sure these rules are followed.
“We’re telling people to mask up responsibly. What we don’t want is a feeling, I made it through nothing happened to me, but you don’t know, you may be a carrier and then other people are infected,” said Persley. “The longer people have idle time, with this idle time, then they’ll fill it with things not as conducive as they should be.”
According to Gov. Brian Kemp’s orders, bars, nightclubs, venues and pools are allowed to reopen May 13.
Persley said if you are out and need a mask, you can ask an APD Officer.
He said they usually have extras with them to give out.
