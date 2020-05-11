Albany man arrested in Crisp Co. on burglary charges

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was arrested Sunday in Crisp County and is facing multiple burglary charges, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.
There had been five storage units broken into at S&S storage between May 5-10, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
During the investigation into the storage unit break-ins, investigators issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle, the press release states.
While deputies were conducting a security inspection at S&S Storage, they arrested Justin Youngblood, 35, of Albany, the sheriff’s office reported.
The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said further investigation confirmed Youngblood as the suspect for the previous unit break-ins.
Youngblood has been charged with five counts of burglary.
