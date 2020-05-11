Albany gets $1.15 million in property beautification grant

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany was recently awarded a $1.15 million grant to go toward cleaning up and repurposing properties in underserved areas of the city, according to city officials.
The city was awarded the grant by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The grant, called the Brownfield Program Grant, will also go the clean-up of “heavy metals, contaminants, and petroleum at the site of the former Belk Building on the city’s West Broad Avenue,” the city said in a release.
