Albany gets $1.15 million in property beautification grant

Albany gets $1.15 million in property beautification grant
City of Albany (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | May 11, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT - Updated May 11 at 1:08 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany was recently awarded a $1.15 million grant to go toward cleaning up and repurposing properties in underserved areas of the city, according to city officials.

The city was awarded the grant by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The grant, called the Brownfield Program Grant, will also go the clean-up of “heavy metals, contaminants, and petroleum at the site of the former Belk Building on the city’s West Broad Avenue,” the city said in a release.

Want more information on the grant program? Click here.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.