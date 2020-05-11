Albany Coalition of Pastors offer new guidelines for church re-openings amid pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Coalition of Pastors said plans are to return to in-person worship on June 7.
They want to emphasize that date is not set in stone, but depending on how the COVID-19 numbers in Albany progress for the next month.
The pastors have also released their video of guidelines for reopening churches and suggestions for in-person worship to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
The Albany Coalition of Pastors came up with their guidelines because they believe church personal fellowship is an essential service. One they said is badly needed now after so many COVID-19 tragedies in this community.
“People are already starting to show signs, of trauma, and stress, and emotional and mental health issues, as a result of this,” Dr. Daniel Simmons, Mt. Zion Baptist Church senior pastor, said.
So the coalition of church leaders in Albany, with more than 100 years of experience running a church, developed their church re-opening guidelines. And some changes to protect people are radical.
“And it is nothing like we’ve done for as long as we have had church," Simmons said. "And for a lot of people, it’s going to be tough.”
Simmons said traditions like communion, church choirs, small groups, alter calls, even entering and exiting, will be much different when in-person worship returns. Even different worship times and days based on demographics. All to protect church members’ health, while returning worshipers together in person, which the pastors said is essential in all churches.
“Has to be fellowship. Has to be that coming together of people in the same building," Simmons said. "There is something about that.”
