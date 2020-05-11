Albany Area YMCA reopens to public

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany-Area YMCA has now reopened.
CEO Dan Gillan said anyone who comes into the YMCA must first get their temperature checked and sign a waiver.
Gillan said they also ask you to wear masks when you come inside. He said they also make sure all members practice social distancing.
“Less than 10 people in the different rooms where we serve. We have fitness coaches in the back to ensure people are maintaining that social distance," explained Gillan.
Gillan said staff is constantly cleaning and sanitizing the area.
“Hand sanitizing stations throughout the building and just conveying to folks to be smart," said Gillan.
Gillan said right now, they’re only open for a few things.
“Right now, it is only for cardio, free weights, walking the track, playing tennis," Gillan told WALB News 10.
The YMCA will shut down Monday through Friday from 1 pm until 1:30 pm to reclean the facility.
“To give everybody that sense of comfort knowing that our YMCA, your YMCA is concerned about your health and welfare," said Gillan.
The YMCA will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., the Y is only open to senior adults.
Saturday hours are from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and it is closed on Sundays.
