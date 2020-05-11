Additional arrest made in 2019 Adel homicide

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - An additional arrest has been made in 2019 homicide in Adel, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Tavares Askew, 19, was arrested Monday in connection to the deaths of Quinten Payne and Cody Robinson. The two died from gunshot wounds after police got a 911 call about a shooting in the 300 block of N Adams Street.
Askew was charged with two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
He is being held in the Baldwin County Jail, in Milledgeville, according to the GBI.
Three others, including a juvenile, were also charged in connection to the deaths in February. Shamar Wilson, 19, Gerome Pickett, 17, and the 16-year-old juvenile were each charged with two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault
