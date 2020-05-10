1 hospitalized after Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting left one person hospitalized Saturday night, around 11:45 p.m, according to the Albany Police Department.
It happened on the 200 block of Barton Avenue.
Police said several people were sitting outside a residence, playing cards when several shots were from a small silver Sedan.
The victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital for injuries, according to police.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update as more information comes in.
