1 hospitalized after Albany shooting

1 hospitalized after Albany shooting
Shooting (Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough | May 10, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT - Updated May 10 at 5:44 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting left one person hospitalized Saturday night, around 11:45 p.m, according to the Albany Police Department.

It happened on the 200 block of Barton Avenue.

Police said several people were sitting outside a residence, playing cards when several shots were from a small silver Sedan.

The victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital for injuries, according to police.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as more information comes in.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.