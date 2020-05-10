Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kicks, punches and grunts echoed through the empty arena. Coaches, commentators and camera clicks resonated like never before. Blood, sweat, swollen eyelids and face masks signaled the return of UFC. It was the first major sport to resume since the coronavirus shuttered much of the country for nearly two months. UFC 249 ushered in a new look for sports, too. One without fans and amid countless safety precautions. It was definitely different and a welcome reprieve for a sports-craved country that went nearly eight weeks without any live events. Justin Gaethje and Henry Cejudo won the main events.
UNDATED (AP) — An event billed as the first tennis matches involving ranked players in the United States since the sport was put on hold by the coronavirus gave the participants a chance to earn money and compete — and gave fans at home a live event to watch on television. Still, there was a key shortcoming to the made-for-TV matches involving Reilly Opelka, Tommy Paul, Hubert Hurcacz and Miomir Kecmanovic in West Palm Beach, Florida. It didn’t offer a true model for what real tennis might look like whenever the ATP and WTA tours return from their hiatus.