Tifton church sees growth amid pandemic

“Making sure that we’re doing the great commission. Love God, love people. Making sure people are cared for, our communication is out there. Our outreach is just primary for us to be able to minister to our children of our community, our nurses, our teachers, the people that are there on a regular basis. So, it’s been an incredible thing. And then all of our people have stepped up. They’ve given. They’ve served. They’ve done everything to make sure from everywhere, from our hospitals to everything is taken care of. Our schools, our students, our outreach ministry, the elderly, whatever it may be. They’ve done a great job of stepping up and ministering to all those needs,” said Garner.