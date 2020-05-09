LCSO looking to question 35-year-old man in Jessica Dietzel case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Leesburg mother and the community held a candlelight vigil for her missing daughter, Jessica Dietzel, on Friday.
Law enforcement is still searching for the 21-year-old Leesburg mother.
Kristina Johnson, Jessica’s mother, offered some insight into her world as a mother with a missing child.
“Every day it’s more and more painful because you’re missing her and she’s missing and you don’t know what’s happened,” explained Johnson.
On Friday night, a prayer and candlelight vigil was held in downtown Albany for Jessica.
Attendees held up hearts to the sky and prayed for Jessica’s safe return home.
Johnson said it was so encouraging to see the support from so many.
"Yes, a great encouragement,” said Johnson.
Johnson said community members are constantly searching for Jessica.
She said that while working two jobs and raising a child, it’s tough to join the searches but she does her part on social media.
“I am constantly putting posts out and her face,” explained Johnson.
Johnson believes her daughter is still alive and in danger and so does the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement is now asking for the community’s help in finding 35-year-old Stephen Etherton. Deputies said he knew Jessica and they want to ask him questions about the case.
They also said he knows they are wanting to talk to him.
Aside from looking for Etherton, law enforcement has been interviewing multiply people.
Lee County investigators said they get information daily and continue to monitor key people closely involved in the case. They said they’re spending a lot of time chasing leads.
The sad news, some of those leads have not panned out, according to investigators.
Making the situation worse, Mother’s Day is around the corner.
“There’s a part of me that says I don’t even want to think about Mother’s Day because it’s very painful, very, very painful. I can’t even hardly even go there right this moment,” said Johnson.
The other half of her is there for her other three children and her granddaughter that Jessica left behind that Johnson is now caring for.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office and the Albany Police Department are investigating the case.
Police said the case is still open and active.
They are asking that anyone with information come forward. If you have any information, you can call 911, (229) 759-6012, or the Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
