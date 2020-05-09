Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
Governor to allow indoor restaurant dining to return to SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster is continuing to lift restrictions initially put in place to stem the coronavirus outbreak and promising to soon discuss reopening other businesses. The governor said Friday that restaurants could open starting Monday for indoor dining as long as they kept patrons to 50% occupancy, placed tables 6 to 8 feet apart and followed stringent cleaning and sanitizing guidelines. Those include keeping hand sanitizer at entrances and removing previously shared condiments from tables. Restaurants were allowed to open for limited outdoor dining this week. Next week, McMaster said he would likely address “close-contact” businesses like hair and nail salons, which have been closed for weeks.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NAIL SALON CLOSED
Deputies: SC nail salon shut down after violating order
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a nail salon in South Carolina has been shut down after it was caught operating amid the state’s closure of close-contact businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says deputies ticketed the owner of Columbia's A.M Nail Bar on Wednesday after they got a report that the salon was doing business. Deputies say they found approximately 25 people inside the salon that had entered through the back door. The front door of the salon had remained closed. Nail salons and other close-contact businesses are closed during the virus outbreak under an executive order issued by Gov. Henry McMaster.
STATE BUDGET-SOUTH CAROLINA
Economists hold steady predicting big revenue loss in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Economists who predict how much money South Carolina will have to spend didn’t make massive adjustments to their estimates the state will lose more than $700 million in next year’s budget in large part because of the coronavirus. But they also warned Friday there is still much uncertainty in their predictions as tax payments have been delayed, but reopening the economy is happening faster than expected. The South Carolina House passed a $10 billion budget in early March before the pandemic began. Economists predict lawmakers will now have about $9.5 billion to spend when they start their budget work late this summer.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
SC vows to ramp up COVID-19 testing; first in nursing homes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina health officials vow over the next two months to more than triple the number of coronavirus tests performed in the state. The Department of Health and Environmental Control wants to test 2% of the population — or about 110,000 people — in both May and June. South Carolina has been at the bottom of rates of testing compared to the population. But health officials said that was because the federal government was sending testing supplies to the hardest hit areas. The first goal is to test all 40,000 residents and workers in South Carolina’s 169 nursing homes.
MAN DEAD-INTERSTATE
Man found dead in median of I-85; officials seek public help
FAIR PLAY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities are asking for the public's help figuring out what led up to the death of a man found in the median of Interstate 85 in South Carolina. News outlets report 53-year-old Lanny Mest was likely hit by a vehicle just hours before he was found the morning of April 18 near Fair Play. His last known address was in Kentucky but officials aren't sure when he last lived there. Mest had been arrested in Florida and South Carolina in recent months, but little is known about his final days. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oconee County Coroner's Office or South Carolina Highway Patrol.
SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTH CAROLINA
Lightning kills man in SC storm that spawned tornadoes, hail
CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — Officials say a severe storm in South Carolina spawned at least two tornadoes and killed a man getting out of his car with a lightning strike. The Chester County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Sirmorio Davis. Several severe storms moved across the northern part of the state Tuesday with the strongest one spawning two tornadoes — an EF-2 tornado with winds estimated at 115 mph that moved from Great Falls into western Lancaster County and a smaller twister back to the west. Forecasters say the storm also dropped hail the size of ping pong balls to golf balls from Union County to Florence County. Tennis ball size hail was reported in Darlington County.