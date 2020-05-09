Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are demanding that companies return federal dollars that they say were intended for smaller businesses. A Democratic-led subcommittee overseeing coronavirus aid on Friday sent letters to five companies as its first official action. The panel said the companies received loans of $10 million and should not have taken them. That's because all the companies are public, have more than 600 employees and have a stock market value of more than $25 million. Republicans did not sign the letters and criticized them as harassing businesses. Almost 50 public companies have already pledged to return coronavirus money to the government.