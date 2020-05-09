‘It’s time to move forward’: DCSS superintendent explains why Civil Rights lawsuit ended 57 years later

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County leadership is voicing their thoughts on a Civil Rights class-action lawsuit that came to an end decades after it was filed.
A 57-year-old integration lawsuit against Dougherty County School System has come to an end.
“It’s time to move forward without having court’s supervision," said DCSS Superintendent Kenneth Dyer.
The lawsuit was meant to help desegregate the school district during the Civil Rights era.
Recently, the district asked federal judges to take another look at the case.
As of last week, the case was closed.
“It’s really not going to change much in the way we make our decisions," said Dyer.
Dyer explained their decision to take it back to federal judges.
"Because we don’t have enough students of each race to make it 50/50 at our schools and that’s the whole point of the request and asking for reconsideration,” said Dyer.
You can read a full statement from DCSS below about the decision.
Almost 60 years later, the school system is made up of around 85 percent of African-American students, around 10 percent caucasian and the rest are Hispanic and Asians, according to Superintendent Dyer.
Dyer said they are still operating “in the spirit of the order."
"What we do now, is we make all of our decisions based on what we think is in the best interest of all students and we try to meet the unique needs of individual students when necessary,” Dyer explained.
Dyer said the school system doesn’t make its decisions based on race and their student population is reflective of the county’s population.
"The makeup of the population in Dougherty County is what it is,” said Dyer.
Dyer said you have to keep other institutions, like private schools in mind when looking at student demographics.
“So, the school can have very little if any impact on the racial makeup of a community," said Dyer.
Dyer said this will also save the district some cash and time. He said it won’t be much but those added savings will go back into the classroom and help the $140 million budget.
“In terms of compiling the reports and paying for the reports to get paying for the studies to get done," said the superintendent.
We were not able to locate any Gaines family members for comment. They filed the original suit in the 1960′s.
However, court documents showed relatives objected to a final ruling asking why is the case “now being closed” and wanted the courts to continue to oversee the school’s operations “in case former residents return.”
According to court documents, they could not provide evidence that discrimination continued in the school system and racial imbalance was the result of anything other than demographic changes in the county.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.