Georgia sees positive peanut outlook this year

“It’s about the same group that’s been farming for years. I just hope we don’t lose any of them. And if this peanut program or any of the other programs do not help these farmers, they’re going to, you know, close up shop and then we got a food problem. We already have a food distribution problem in some of our commodities. Peanuts so far has not been affected that much, because we’ve been shelling all year long, and get those peanuts to various processing plants. But they got to have them. The raw material this year and demand is good. I think it’s going to be a good year for peanuts,” said Spearman.