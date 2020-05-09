Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds, slight rain chance on Mother’s Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Expect increasing clouds overnight as lows fall into the low to mid 50s in most communities. Some outlying areas in our northwestern counties may see temperatures in the upper 40s.
Mother’s Day will start off with a decent amount of cloud cover, especially in the southern half of the area. Clouds will decrease from northwest to southeast throughout the day. Those areas that hold on to the cloud cover longer will only see highs in the mid to upper 70s. The Albany area will likely see highs near 80. There’s a slight chance of rain for the counties that boarder Florida.
A dry cold front pushes through South Georgia late Sunday into early Monday. This will reinforce the dry and cool air across the region. Highs will warm to near 80 under a sunny sky on Monday and Tuesday.
Temperatures will be on the rise by mid-week.
Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday under a mostly sunny to sunny sky.
Rain chances rise heading toward next weekend. Highs will warm to near 90 degrees both Friday and Saturday.
