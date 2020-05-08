A young boy’s wish comes true with a surprise visit from the Moultrie Police Dept.

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One kid’s dream of becoming a police officer is one step closer to being a reality.
“So, I wrote this letter for you and the station to hear. I love y’all from the bottom of my heart. Nobody has ever done that for me," an excerpt read by Moultrie Police Chief Sean Ladson.
It will be a moment that's cherished forever.
“We were blessed that he reached out to us and that we were able to make that happen for him," said Ladson.
13-year-old Jeremiah Nelson, an aspiring police officer, sent the Moultrie Police Department on a very important mission after writing them a letter.
“I just wrote a letter, because that’s what I want to be when I grow up," said Nelson.
A section from Nelson’s letter than inspired officers to do something special, “I really wish I can visit, but I can’t because of the virus. But I wish I was a junior policeman.”
So, Chief Ladson and several other officers got in touch with his aunt to surprise Nelson with a visit.
“It was like good and special. It was really surprising, I didn’t know until they showed up," said Nelson.
By the end, his biggest wish was fulfilled when he became their newest sworn junior policeman.
“Everybody was excited. He was obviously bursting at the seams and I think we were bursting too. I mean, it was just great,” said Ladson.
Nelson told us the reason he wants to be an officer is simple.
“To help the city and protect the people," said Nelson.
“Whether he’s a police officer, a deputy sheriff, a Georgia State Patrol officer, a GBI agent, where ever he goes if we had a hand in helping with that, and putting him on that path then you know that’s a 100 percent win-win for us,” said Ladson.
Ladson told us they’ll be in touch again, very soon.
“I love you, Chief. Sincerely, Jeremiah Nelson," from Nelson’s letter.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.