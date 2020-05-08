Valdosta preps for hurricane season with new generators

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -The City of Valdosta will buy five new generators, leading up to hurricane season.
The Valdosta City Council approved the purchase during Thursday’s meeting.
“The purchase of the generators there are some lift stations and some utility sites that need that emergency generation more than others,” Mark Barber, city manager, said.
One generator will be Diesel-powered and used at the Withlacoochee treatment Plant. Three stationary generators will be used at elevated drinking water tanks around town. Another stationary generator will go on the city’s software, allowing internet connectivity to monitor water levels at each tank.
“We had planned on for about a 3-year phase-in for these generators, but we decided now we don’t want to phase another three years. We want to make sure that during a storm every site has a source of backup generation,” said Barber.
The Diesel-powered generator will provide power at the head works stage at the Withlacoochee Wastewater Treatment Plant. The head works is the beginning stage in the purifying process of wastewater that flows in from city customers.
Not having power at the wastewater treatment plant could cause a spill and overflow manholes. The wastewater can get in the rivers and cause environmental issues.
The city is also preparing for hurricane season.
“We continue our maintenance crews are out. Of course, a lot of storm management, our canals and things of that nature making sure they are clean to transport water if necessary. We also continue to work with infrastructure, our manholes rehabs , continue replacement of pipes. And our wastewater treatment plants continue to prepare for hurricane season," said Barber.
