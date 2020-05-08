Thomasville’s new sporting center to open in a few months

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas County will be introducing a new sporting center and leaders said it will be unlike any other in the area.
The Ranges at Oakfield is a $1 million sporting center.
The Thomas County Commission said they’re excited to bring something like this to Thomas County.
Public Works Superintendent Jay Knight said there’s nothing else quite like it in the southeast.
He said the new sporting center is funded partly by a federal grant for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
“The state DNR [Department of Natural Resources] has given us a $1.625 million dollar grant. The county put in $300,000 of in-kind cash and $300,000 of in-kind services," explained Knight.
Since breaking ground in 2018, construction on the center has made a lot of progress, and crews are now adding the finishing touches.
“We’re trying to finish up our grassing and our landscape and we hope in the next few months, we’ll be open and ready to serve the people of Thomas County and the surrounding areas,” said Knight.
“A 25-yard pistol range, a 100-yard rifle range, we have two skeet and trap fields and we offer a 5-stand as well," said Center Manager Jared Singletary as he explained some of what the facility will include.
They'll also have digital targets and steel reaction targets coming from Norway.
County commissioners went on a walkthrough of the center this week to see the progress after its groundbreaking two years ago.
“A lot of public works employees put in a lot of time out here. I’ve been watching the project before the groundbreaking. People have really took this as a personal pleasure to work on this, and they’ve really done a good job,” said Thomas County Commissioner Donnie Baggett.
Baggett and Knight both said they know people in the county, and surrounding areas, who are excited about the new addition for the community.
“That is one of the reasons we’ve taken so long, is to try to get every bit of it just right for the people of Thomas County,” said Knight.
After the shooting range grand opening, they’ll add an archery range and fishing pond.
