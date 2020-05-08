Thomas University holds virtual honors ceremony

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Since the pandemic closed all schools, many graduates are no longer able to walk across the stage to receive their diploma.
Some schools, like Thomas University, held a live virtual ceremony.
Last year, friends and family gathered to watch graduate students walk across the stage and receive awards, but as John Meis, the Thomas Universities vice president for student affairs explained, things were a bit different this year.
“This year, with everything going on and the weird new reality we’re in, we can’t get everybody together. But we wanted to mark the occasion and honor the students who really have had some outstanding academic achievements, and this seemed the best way to do it,” said Meis.
Meis, along with Thomas University President Dr. Andy Sheppard joined in on Facebook live to announce the names and awards of each student and professor.
“I’ll present winners of the academic division awards and then Dr. Sheppard will present the professor of the year and the president’s award, which is the highest honor for the student of the year,” said Meis.
After the announcement of awards, former and current students were even able to join in singing the alma mater to close out the ceremony.
Meis said he hopes this was a nice experience for graduate students.
“Although we can’t get everybody together to honor them in person, I’m hoping that this is at least somewhat of a substitute until we can do the real thing when we’re all able to get back together," said Meis.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.