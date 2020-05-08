South Georgia meat store aiming to meet high demand during pandemic

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - People are stocking up on meats after some national meat processing plants shut down due to COVID-19.
That, paired with high demand, has forced Carroll’s Sausage and Country Store to suspend shipping locally and nation-wide. That demand comes from people who don’t want to go to the grocery store or are still looking for a safe, high-quality product.
“I guess because of the shortage, people are just really wanting to get stocked up and stock the freezers and so, we’ve been just overwhelmed with a lot of business. We’re dealing probably with 10 times more in our shipping than what we’re used to. And with the virus, people don’t want to be out and about. So, with online orders, we’ve just been very, very extremely busy,” said store president, Hugh Hardy.
Hardy said he receives his meat supply from some of the larger, national meat-packing companies. He says Carroll’s is in good shape now, but he does have some concern.
“The only concern I’ve got right now is just the availability of being able to continue to get products again over the next couple of weeks ahead. You know I don’t want to be out of things, especially when you have, you know, we’re trying to we’re in the service food service business so serving our customers is what it’s all about,” said Hardy.
Carroll’s has two locations. One in Sylvester and another in Ashburn, and they still welcome walk-in customers.
