Senator Kelly Loeffler advocating for Georgia’s farmers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Senator Kelly Loeffler is working hard for Georgia’s farmers.
She said there is a great need to get the relief that has been passed and appropriated for farmers after Hurricane Michael into their hands.
Loeffler is also advocating for the creation of an agricultural alliance to connect food banks and grocers with farmers.
“So, it’s time for us to get this relief. We passed the CARES Act and moved trillions into the economy with unprecedented speed. And, we owe that very same speed to our farmers in South Georgia,” said Senator Loeffler.
The Senator wants everyone to know that she is working hard for Georgia’s farmers and hopes the relief is accessible to farmers very soon.
