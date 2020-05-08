Police: 2 suspects arrested, 1 at large in Albany drug bust

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a third suspect after two were arrested during a drug bust Thursday, according to a press release.
APD said officers responded to a call about shots heard in the Avalon and Willow Street area.
Once on scene, police said they saw several men with backpacks and officers said two were making a drug transaction.
The press release says the men ran off but a couple of the backpacks had been thrown to the ground.
Officers said they found 8.1 grams of marijuana, 27.7 grams of methamphetamine and a digital scale in one of the bags.
Police said they also found 3.5 grams of marijuana in a vehicle.
The other bag had 251 grams of methamphetamine, 67.3 grams of marijuana, a stolen handgun and ammunition, according to the APD press release.
Police said they arrested Ramaill Thomas and Kamal Phillips and are searching for Brandon Stokes.
Below are the charges APD said each suspect is facing.
Stokes is wanted on warrants for:
- Aggravated assault on a peace officer
- Fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer
- Reckless driving
- Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
- Possession of drug-related objects
- Battery (Dougherty County Police (DCP) Warrant#20-000515-02)
- Probation violation
- Failure to appear
- Aggravated assault (DCP warrant)
- Cruelty to children (DCP warrant)
Thomas is facing the following charges:
- Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
- Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute
- Aggravated assault (APD Warrant)
- Street gang participation (APD Warrant)
Phillips has been charged with the following:
- Simple battery (APD Warrant)
Anyone with any information on Stokes’ whereabouts or this case is asked to call the Albany Police Department or the Albany Area CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.