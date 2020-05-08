Phoebe releases Friday’s COVID-19 update

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Hospital has released their updated coronavirus numbers for Friday.
As of noon Friday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 64
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 13
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 283
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 86
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 25
“Our total number of COVID-19 inpatients has remained steady this week, and our daily COVID-19 admissions have been in the single digits for three weeks. Those are positive signs. We did, however, notice slight increases in COVID-19 admissions several days in a row this week. That is a clear reminder that transmission of the virus continues in our community. We have not yet beaten this virus. In order to make sure those slight increases don’t become a trend, we encourage everyone to continue to be smart by wearing masks at work and in public and practicing proper social distancing. We all need to do our part to help eradicate COVID-19 from our area,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.
To prevent a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Southwest Georgia, Phoebe officials said they strongly encourage everyone to strictly adhere to the following coronavirus prevention tips:
- Wear a mask at work and in public at all times.
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water or use hand sanitizer often.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Do not congregate in groups and always maintain a distance of six feet from others when you are in public.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces often.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.