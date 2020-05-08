Phoebe releases Friday’s COVID-19 update

“Our total number of COVID-19 inpatients has remained steady this week, and our daily COVID-19 admissions have been in the single digits for three weeks. Those are positive signs. We did, however, notice slight increases in COVID-19 admissions several days in a row this week. That is a clear reminder that transmission of the virus continues in our community. We have not yet beaten this virus. In order to make sure those slight increases don’t become a trend, we encourage everyone to continue to be smart by wearing masks at work and in public and practicing proper social distancing. We all need to do our part to help eradicate COVID-19 from our area,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.