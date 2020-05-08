Officials respond to Ahmaud Arbery’s death

(WALB) - Officials on the local, state and even the national level have responded to Ahmaud Arbery’s death and the recent outcry following a now-viral video being released two months later, depicting his death.
Travis and Gregory McMichael were charged with murder and arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Thursday.
Arbery was enrolled at South Georgia Technical College in the electrical systems program in the fall 2012 and spring 2013 semesters, according to the technical college.
"South Georgia Technical College was saddened to learn of the loss of former student, Amaud Arbery,” Dr. John Watford, college president, said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Arbery’s family and everyone involved in this tragedy.”
Gov. Brian Kemp also addressed the shooting at his Thursday press briefing.
“Before we begin our weekly briefing, I want to take some time to address the ongoing investigation involving Ahmaud Arbery’s death in Glynn County,” Kemp said at the beginning of his Thursday briefing. “Earlier this week, I watched a video depicting Mr. Arbery’s last moments alive. It is absolutely horrific, and Georgians deserve answers. I have confidence in Vic Reynolds and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. I know they will work around the clock to thoroughly and independently investigate Mr. Arbery’s death to find the truth. In these moments, please pray for his loved ones, the local community, and our state.”
President Donald Trump was asked by a member of the media on Thursday if he had seen the now-viral video. The president said he didn’t see it but said he would be getting a full report that evening.
“My heart goes out to the parents and to the loved ones of the young gentleman,” the president said. “It’s a very sad thing, but I will be given a full report this evening.”
Brunswick attorney Alan Tucker posted on Facebook that he released the video depicting Arbery’s death.
