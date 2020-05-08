Officials respond to Ahmaud Arbery’s death

“Before we begin our weekly briefing, I want to take some time to address the ongoing investigation involving Ahmaud Arbery’s death in Glynn County,” Kemp said at the beginning of his Thursday briefing. “Earlier this week, I watched a video depicting Mr. Arbery’s last moments alive. It is absolutely horrific, and Georgians deserve answers. I have confidence in Vic Reynolds and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. I know they will work around the clock to thoroughly and independently investigate Mr. Arbery’s death to find the truth. In these moments, please pray for his loved ones, the local community, and our state.”