Needmore Speedway in Colquitt Co. returns Saturday

NORMAN PARK, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been nearly two months since live sporting events shut down due to the coronavirus.
As the economy begins to reopen, a race track in Colquitt County will make a return on Saturday.
A spokesperson said extra safety precautions will be implemented at Needmore Speedway in Norman Park.
They want to ensure fans and racers’ safety.
Promoter Chance Smith said they’re offering masks, they have set up several sanitation stations and there’ll be markers in the concession, indicating where to stand in line.
"If everybody else could open enclosed areas, with the big piece of property we have out in the open, we should be able to open up and have a good night,” said Smith.
Since COVID-19, they've had to cancel three straight programs.
As positive cases continue to decrease in Colquitt County and businesses begin to reopen, Smith says they decided to not cancel their race this weekend.
"We thought with everything else beginning to open back up, let’s ease back into our normal stuff,” said Smith.
He said social distancing is key for a successful night.
The pre-race driver's meeting is usually one big gathering of all participants.
Smith said it’s now five separate meetings.
The stands hold 1,800 people.
Smith anticipates a crowd of 500 people.
So, fans will also be able to social distance themselves.
“People have been shut in for so long that we wanted to provide a safe place for them to come and watch something or get out of the house,” said Smith.
The event starts Saturday evening at 7:00 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.