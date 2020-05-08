My Senior: Madison Willis

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our Senior of the Day comes from Colquitt County.
Madison Willis has been playing golf since she was 7 years old.
And since then, she’s helped lead the Packers to two straight region titles.
Unfortunately, it seemed like the Packers would get the chance to repeat their title and host this year’s state tournament, but their season was cut short.
For Madison, she’s been playing with some of her teammates since middle school and is sad to say goodbye.
But will never forget the times they had playing for the Pack.
“I mean, the times that I’ve had with them are some of the best times I’ve had in my entire life," said Madison. "Like, they’re some of my favorite memories. So to let go of that is really heart breaking and really upsetting. But I know that my relationships with them will continue because we’re so close.”
Madison will not be playing golf in college, but said she will play the game for the rest of her life.
