Man arrested on Thomas Co. rape, child molestation offenses

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested Thursday afternoon for rape and child molestation offenses, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.
Fernando Lopez was taken into custody for the offenses, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies said a victim disclosed to a family member this week that they were molested several years ago. The victim was interviewed at The Treehouse.
A second victim also came forward and told investigators during an interview that they were also raped, according to deputies.
During an interview with the sheriff’s office, deputies said Lopez admitted to the assaults on both victims.
Lopez is in the Thomas County Jail, awaiting a bond hearing by the superior court, according to the sheriff’s office.
