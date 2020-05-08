Lowndes High School honored seniors with a parade

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes High School honored its seniors Friday with a celebration parade.
“You know, whenever you’re young , like 14 years ago, you dream of this day. You dream of the day when you walk across stage and you get to shake your principal’s hand. It’s like a bon voyage. A moment you can just go. That was taken from you, you know. But this means that we are still seniors, they didn’t take senior year. They just kinda detoured it, ” said Chariot Kemp.
The pandemic may have put a stop to the ceremony but not to celebrations. With smiles and excitement, the graduates paraded in their cars around the school.
Wearing their cap and gown, they were cheered on by teachers on the parade route. They even decorated their vehicles.
And just like that, they were sent off into the next chapter of their lives.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.