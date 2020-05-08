Lee Co. residents, business owners could see a decrease in cost of insurance in fall

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There’s some good news for Lee County home and business owners, their insurance bills should be coming down this fall.
The Lee County Fire Department’s ISO rating improved dramatically.
Lee County received the news Friday that its Insurance Service Offices, or ISO grade, improved from a 5 to a class 2, the second-highest score possible for fire services.
That means your insurance costs should go down next fall.
“The insurance rate on homeowners will decrease. Insurance rates are based on ISO ratings,” said Lee County Fire Chief David Forrester.
A class 2 rating means the Lee County Fire Department is in the top 99 percent of departments in the country for its ability to respond and handle fires.
Chief Forrester said their firefighters have been working on improvements and have been preparing for the audit for years.
“Doing pre fire drills, we have a training facility now that the commissioners approved and built two years ago. It’s really helped us. SPLOST has helped us to be able to afford the equipment that we needed to purchase to help get this rating down,” explained Forrester.
The lower ISO rating doesn’t only mean lower insurance rates for businesses and homeowners, it also means Lee County residents can feel more confident in their first responders as they have been judged to be excellent at their jobs.
The audit of the Lee County fire department was done in November and it will take effect in August.
