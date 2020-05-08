Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
SC vows to ramp up COVID-19 testing; first in nursing homes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina health officials vow over the next two months to more than triple the number of coronavirus tests performed in the state. The Department of Health and Environmental Control wants to test 2% of the population — or about 110,000 people — in both May and June. South Carolina has been at the bottom of rates of testing compared to the population. But health officials said that was because the federal government was sending testing supplies to the hardest hit areas. The first goal is to test all 40,000 residents and workers in South Carolina’s 169 nursing homes.
SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTH CAROLINA
Lightning kills man in SC storm that spawned tornadoes, hail
CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — Officials say a severe storm in South Carolina spawned at least two tornadoes and killed a man getting out of his car with a lightning strike. The Chester County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Sirmorio Davis. Several severe storms moved across the northern part of the state Tuesday with the strongest one spawning two tornadoes — an EF-2 tornado with winds estimated at 115 mph that moved from Great Falls into western Lancaster County and a smaller twister back to the west. Forecasters say the storm also dropped hail the size of ping pong balls to golf balls from Union County to Florence County. Tennis ball size hail was reported in Darlington County.
FORMER LAWMAKER-PLEA DEAL
SC court rules against solicitor in ex-lawmaker's plea deal
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled against the state solicitor’s attempt to throw out a guilty plea by a former state lawmaker. The Post and Courier reports Wednesday’s unanimous ruling comes as Solicitor David Pascoe sought to reverse former State Rep. Rick Quinn Jr.’s plea deal that allowed him to avoid a prison sentence after being indicted on corruption charges. Pascoe had argued the deal should not stand since it was not made in court. He also argued the judge in the case was biased. The court rejected both of Pascoe's arguments and called into question $352,000 restitution payments he received during the probe.
MISSING WIFE-PRINCIPAL DEAD
Ex-principal accused of killing wife died of heart attack
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Officials said a former South Carolina high school teacher who was accused of killing his wife died of a heart attack after being released from jail on bond. Officials on Wednesday released the cause of death of James Stanton Yarborough, who died last week. An incident report said Yarborough was found by a family friend who was acting as his caretaker. Police said no signs of foul play were found. Yarborough reported his wife missing in September. Her body was later found in a wooded area. Yarborough faced several charges including murder. He was released on bond in November and placed on house arrest. He was formerly the principal at Summerville High School.
CHEMICAL CONTAMINATION LAWSUIT
West Virginia suit filed over exposure to firefighting foam
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Seven companies have been named in a lawsuit related to the contamination of a West Virginia city’s water supply from firefighting foam. The lawsuit filed by Charles Town attorney Stephen Skinner seeks damages for exposing Martinsburg residents to chemicals known as PFAs. Among the defendants in the lawsuit filed last month in federal court were 3M Co., DuPont Co. and Chemours. Last year, the Air Force agreed to reimburse the city $4.9 million for expenses related to a 2016 chemical cleanup from the city’s water supply. The source of the contamination was firefighting foam used by the Air National Guard at the Eastern Regional Airport.
LATE PAYMENTS-TREASURER
Treasurer will retire after backlash from missed payment
GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina county elected treasurer said she would step down from her role after failing to deliver a $1 million payment to a neighboring county for nearly two years. Cherokee County Treasurer Jackie Williams wrote a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster this week stating she would retire on June 30. Her announcement came after news outlets reported she failed to give Spartanburg County its share of 2018 tax revenue from a business park that straddles county lines. Spartanburg County finally got their payment in April. Williams said the missed payment was “an oversight.” McMaster will have to find a replacement for Williams until the November election.