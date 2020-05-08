Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-FLORIDA-WILDFIRES
Hundreds evacuated as wildfires rage in Florida Panhandle
MILTON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say firefighters in the Florida Panhandle are battling wildfires that have forced some 1,600 people to evacuate from their homes. Smoke from the fires caused officials to close a stretch of Interstate 10 in both directions Thursday. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Thursday that no rain is in the forecast and that residents should stay on alert for additional wildfires. She called the situation extremely dangerous and fast-moving. Some of the 1,100 people who were asked to evacuate in Santa Rosa County were allowed back home Thursday. Others will be asked to stay away at least one more night. In Walton County, a 575-acre fire prompted about 500 people to evacuate.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Jobless claims in Florida dropped more than half last week
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Initial jobless claims in Florida dropped by more than half last week compared to the prior week. According to U.S. Department of Labor figures released Thursday, Florida had 173,191 initial claims for unemployment benefits last week. That compares to 433,103 initial claims in the week prior. Florida officials say more than 1.1 million confirmed claims have been submitted since mid-March. Of that number, almost 481,500 claimants, or 43%, have been paid more than $1 billion, as of Tuesday. Unemployed Floridians have complained widely about the state’s online system for registering claims making the process of filing for benefits extremely difficult.
SCHOOL SHOOTING-FLORIDA-SHERIFF
Ex-Florida sheriff's removal lawsuit dismissed
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the due process rights of a former Florida sheriff ousted by the governor following the Parkland high school massacre were not violated when the state Senate refused to reinstate him. U.S. District Judge Mark Walker dismissed ex-Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel’s lawsuit on Tuesday. Israel contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis and lawmakers deprived him of due process and failed to follow a special master’s recommendation that he shouldn’t have been suspended from office. DeSantis removed Israel, deeming him incompetent in his department’s response to the February 2018 shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-THEME PARKS
Disney World restaurant, entertainment complex to reopen
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World plans to reopen its restaurant and entertainment area later this month, though the theme parks and hotels will remain closed. Disney Springs vice president Matt Simon posted Thursday on the official Disney Parks Blog that the area will reopen May 20 with enhanced safety measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Those measures include increased cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face coverings by both cast members and guests, limited-contact guest services and additional safety training for cast members. The post didn’t say which businesses would open first. Walt Disney World closed in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ELECTION 2020-BIDEN
Biden uses virtual events to target battleground Florida
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is back on the campaign trail, targeting the critical battleground state of Florida — but without actually leaving his Delaware home. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee held a virtual roundtable with African American leaders in Jacksonville and a Tampa rally online Thursday. His virtual stops marked one of the first times Biden has tried to emulate a traditional campaign swing through a key state since locking up the Democratic primary nearly a month ago. In previous weeks, he used a makeshift studio in his basement to hold online fundraisers and discussions with top Democrats.
OBIT-BRIAN HOWE
Former Bad Company singer Brian Howe dies in Florida at 66
LAKE PLACID, Fla. (AP) — Brian Howe, the former lead singer of the British rock band Bad Company, has died after suffering a heart attack at his Florida home. He was 66. Howe’s friend and manager, Paul Easton, confirmed the rocker’s Wednesday passing in a statement. Howe was found suffering from cardiac arrest at his Lake Placid, Florida, home. He later died. The Portsmouth, England, native began his U.S. career with Ted Nugent’s “Penetrator” album. Howe joined Bad Company in 1986 after the group’s original singer, Paul Rodgers, left. Howe left Bad Company in 1994 to pursue a solo career.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE COURT SHOW
Panel: Judge abused power with domestic violence court show
MIAMI (AP) — A state commission has ruled that a Florida judge abused her authority by filming a show called “Protection Court” using real people involved in domestic-violence cases. The Miami Herald reports that Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Carroll Kelly oversees the county’s family division. The Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission said Wednesday in a filing to the state Supreme Court that Kelly violated numerous judicial ethics rules by participating in the television project. The show was supposed to debut last fall, but it wasn’t clear if it ever aired. The Florida Supreme Court will review the charges and make a decision on possible discipline.
STOLEN CAR-FATAL CRASH
Authorities: Driver in stolen car sparks fiery, fatal crash
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man driving a stolen car sparked a fiery crash on a major roadway in Philadelphia that left a Florida truck driver dead. Pennsylvania state police say the crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday as 19-year-old Abdul Johnson-Selby was driving in the eastbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway. When he missed his exit, he tried to back up but lost control. A tractor-trailer then hit the car, and the truck slammed into the concrete barrier on the right side of the roadway. The truck then burst into flames as the trailer toppled off the highway, spilling its cargo of fresh produce.
TEEN STABBING SUSPECT
Police look for boy accused of killing brother, injuring dad
ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in the Florida Keys are searching for a 17-year-old who is suspected of fatally stabbing his 14-year-old brother and injuring their father. Monroe County Sheriff's officials say the boy stabbed his brother and father early Thursday at their townhome in Islamorada. Spokesman Adam Linhardt said the father was able to get out and run to a neighbor's house. The neighbor called 911. Paramedics flew the father to a hospital in Miami-Dade County. His condition wasn't immediately known. Several police agencies are searching for the teen. No additional details were immediately available.
FELONS VOTING-FLORIDA
With trial over, Florida felons await voting rights ruling
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge is weighing whether Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers were wrong to stipulate that felons who had already served their time must also settle all legal debts before they can regain their right to vote. The case could have wide ramifications: The state's sizable population of disenfranchised felons represents a significant bloc in a state known for razor-thin election margins. It also underscores the onerous challenge facing elections officials tasked with determining who among the state’s hundreds of thousands of released felons can vote.