Interactive: Tracking 2020 homicide cases in Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB has compiled an interactive map detailing the homicides that have happened so far in 2020.
This story contains a full list of the 2020 cases classified as a homicide in the City of Albany and Dougherty County.
- Thomas Isaiah Harrold, 34, was found dead near East Park Court and Pine Bluff Road on Jan. 18.
- Johnny Wright III, 18, was shot and killed in the 2000 block of Juniper Drive on April 5.
- Jaylin Stanford, 16, was shot and found dead in a car on May 6.
