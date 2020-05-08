GSW plans to hold in-person classes fall semester

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern State University announced it will begin reopening its campus to staff at the beginning of June and plans to hold in-person classes this fall.
Dr. Neal Weaver, the GSW president, said they need employees on campus to prepare for the fall semester.
“We need to start having employees come back to campus in order to do the things that have to be done to get our classes and our buildings and our facilities ready for fall classes," said Weaver.
Some of those include staff in maintenance, the business office and the enrollment office.
Dr. Weaver said they have a staggered plan in place. He said that will happen over the first half of June.
Weaver said the university still needs to sort out how it will follow social distancing guidelines in school buildings.
“We’re looking for different rooms, larger rooms, spreading out students, spreading out employees. That’s all part of why we need to bring some folks back to campus," said Dr. Weaver.
Weaver also said changes are needed in the dining hall and where business transactions take place.
GSW will also have to tackle another issue over the next several months.
The University System of Georgia announced on Thursday that all 26 institutions will have to cut their budgets by 14 percent.
Dr. Weaver said the next three to four months will be the hardest part.
“Looking at budgets, altering the way we do business, really, fundamentally changing higher education and the way we’ve delivered it for hundreds of years is a real difficult task," said Dr. Weaver.
