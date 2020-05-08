‘Every parent’s nightmare’: Boy’s death may have virus link

NEW YORK (AP) — A 5-year-old boy has died of a rare inflammatory condition possibly linked to COVID-19, the first such death in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday. Also, some New York City parks will see stepped-up policing to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. And 2,500 members of a “test and trace corps” will be in place by early June to combat the virus, the mayor said.