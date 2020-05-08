Dougherty County’s Swim for Life program canceled for summer 2020

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A highly anticipated Dougherty County summer program will not be making a splash because of the coronavirus crisis.
Swim for Life has been canceled this year.
The swim program teaches kids the basics of swimming. It is sponsored by the Dougherty County Coroner’s Office, to prevent youth drownings.
It usually draws 300 to 400 kids.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the cancellation is due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines.
"Sad, and I know many of the kids were looking forward but maybe next year we’ll be able to put it on next year, but right now we just want them to be safe,” explained Fowler.
Fowler said the program has been running for around five years. He said only one kid has drowned in that time frame in Dougherty County.
Fowler said there have only been two drownings this year in the county and he said both were adults.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.