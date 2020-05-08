Don’t panic, start planting: Starting a self-sustaining garden amid a global pandemic

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - With the meat shortage across the nation, it may be a good idea to start thinking about growing your own garden.
Sam X, at the Village Community Garden in Sylvester, said don’t panic, but start planting.
They have eight-gallon containers available to start this self-sustaining food journey.
“We will tell you what to plant, when to plant. When you should water, how many times you should water. What type of soil you should get. And with these containers. The only thing you need to get is the seed and soil," he said.
They also host virtual gardening and cooking classes on Facebook.
He said he is not a farmer but a professional artist trying to paint a picture that keeps people alive while at home.
Sam X adds you can even use regular dirt if you don’t have soil.
For more on starting your garden and the virtual classes click here.
