Don’t fall for this scam warns Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning to alert the public about a scam caller that’s targeting residents.
Sheriff’s investigators warn that the scammer is very convincing they’re concerned he will get away with your money.
Sheriff’s officials said the scammer is calling victims, telling them there is a warrant for their arrest.
The scammer says they can pay to avoid arrest and then tells the victim to buy Google Pay cards or some other non-traceable forms of payment.
The scammer even demands to remain on the phone line while the victim purchases the cards.
They also use a real deputy’s name and leave a message saying they are from the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriffs’ Officials want you to know they would never call and ask for payment. If you receive a call, deputies said you should hang up immediately and call the real Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 431-2166.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.