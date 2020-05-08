DCSS surprises Teacher of the Year

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County School System (DCSS) teacher got a surprise of a lifetime after she was named the Dougherty County School System Teacher of the Year.
“I am very passionate about my job and I just love my children," said DCSS Teacher of the Year, Songea Sichali.
Sichali is a teacher at Lincoln Elementary Magnet School and says she loves teaching and watching her students grow.
“To be able to influence them and make a difference in their lives and encourage them and send them out into the world as critical thinking, that is huge. That is very exciting for me," said Sichali.
Sichali was given many goodies as well as flowers, a ring, and a $1,000 check.
Dougherty County Superintendent, Kenneth Dyer says it was important to make this day special.
“She is a dynamic teacher and she represents the Dougherty County School System very well," said Dyer.
