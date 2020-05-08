City of Valdosta on path to getting public transportation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta is in the works to possibly provide public transportation.
At Thursday’s city council meeting, the council approved for the mayor to sign a resolution to apply for funds to meet the city’s transportation needs.
“A resolution for Mayor Matheson to sign that will get us some funding for hopefully a public transportation system for the City of Valdosta. We are applying for the federal DOT and state DOT for the funding, but a resolution was necessary first to show mayor supported the asking and authorization for public transportation," Mark Barber, city manager, said.
According to the city’s documents, the total budget for the transit program would be approximately $1.5 million. In a typical year, the 5307 Grant would cover 80 percent of these costs, the State would cover 10 percent. The estimated funding would be $1,433,836.
The City of Valdosta has unmet public transportation needs, including reliable wheelchair accessible transportation services and on-demand transportation.
The funding will pay for a third-party operated transit system to provide transportation within the city’s limits. The next step is for the city to publish a public notice allowing 14 days for any interested parties to request a public hearing.
After a 30-day comment period, the mayor would be authorized to sign the resolution to apply for the grant.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.