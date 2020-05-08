Bloomin' Brands: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ Bloomin' Brands Inc. (BLMN) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $34.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.
The owner of Outback Steakhouse and other casual dining spots posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.
Bloomin' Brands shares have decreased 55% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 50% in the last 12 months.
