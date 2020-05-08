2 arrested for drugs, guns after shots fired in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were arrested Friday after Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) agents found drugs and two guns during a search.
It happened on the 1200 block of Avalon Avenue.
Agents said during a traffic stop, they heard gunshots in that street block.
After calling for backup, agents said they responded to the 1300 block of Avalon where they saw Cortez Banks, 26, and Korrin Davis, 26, in an alley by Willow Drive.
Agents searched the area and recovered a handgun and an AR-15 assault weapon.
There was also a total of 1.8 grams of cocaine, two pills of ecstasy and five grams of marijuana recovered.
Agents charged Banks and Davis with the following:
Banks:
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
Davis:
- Possession of ecstasy and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Agents also said Davis had three outstanding warrants from the Albany Police Department for battery, pointing a pistol at another and criminal trespass.
