4 arrested in connection to March shooting in Cordele

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Four men were arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on the 110 block of Judy Avenue on March 29 in Cordele.
The shooting left a 23 and 32-year-old injured.
The following men were charged in the incident:
- Anthony Dawson, 23, of Albany, was arrested for outstanding warrants for three counts of aggravated assault, and criminal street gang activity.
- Quintavis Green, 26, of Albany, was arrested for outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated assault, and criminal street gang activity.
- Brenton Hailstock, 22, was arrested in Arizona for outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated assault, criminal street gang activity, discharge of firearms on property of another, possession of a firearm during a crime and possession of a firearm by a first offender.
- Reggie Clark, 24, of Albany, was arrested for outstanding warrants for three counts of aggravated assault, and criminal street gang activity
Hailstock is awaiting extradition back to Georgia.
“Thank you, U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Albany Police Department Gang Unit, and the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office for your assistance in locating and apprehending these subjects,” Billy Hancock, Crisp County sheriff, said.
