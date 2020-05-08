An unseasonably cool weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ahead of an approaching cold front, a brisk warm southerly wind and a sun/cloud mix Friday afternoon. Rain moves in through the evening and ends before sunrise as the front passes. Behind the boundary drier and cooler air for Mother’s Day weekend. Abundant sunshine and unseasonably cool Saturday with lows low 50s and highs low 70s.
Mother’s Day starts cooler with lows in the upper 40s while highs top upper 70s. High clouds will stream across SWGA however rain stays away.
Next week remains rainfree but with a big warm up. Highs rise from the low 80s to upper 80s around 90 and lows from the low 50s to low 60s through Friday.
