Albany business owner speaks on reopening

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany business owner says she’s excited to open back up.
Julia Temples owns Bandit And The Babe and Envy Boutique in Albany.
She said it’s been difficult being a small business owner during this pandemic.
“It is been a little stressful but me and my girls have tried our best to just put that behind us and just work as hard as we can," said Temples.
Temples said while the inside of the stores was closed, they continued to stay open on their website and social media pages.
“I would say traffic has definitely been a little different, but we are just happy to see our customers again," said Temples.
She said staff at both stores are constantly cleaning and sanitizing.
Temples says making sure her customers feel safe while shopping at her store is important.
“We are offering private styling appointments for those people that are not ready to be out with everyone else and then shared shopping appointments where it maybe you and four others shopping in the store," said Temples.
They’ll also continue curbside pickup.
She encourages the entire community to continue to support local businesses.
“You definitely want to support your local businesses because that is what makes this town. The more revenue they bring in will help this town recover," said Temples.
