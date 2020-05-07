YMCA offers childcare for essential workers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Area YMCA has opened its doors for essential workers’ kids.
As the state is opening back up, many people are starting to look for childcare services.
CEO Dan Gillan said each child and their parents are asked health questions and have their temperature taken before they enter the building.
Gillan says it is important that they are following all safety procedures.
“Gives them the confidence and comfort knowing that their kids are well taken care of during this time," said Gillan.
Chris Hobson, Youth Development Director, said once each child has entered the building, they take their belongings and sanitize them.
They also make each child sanitize their hands.
“When they go outside when they are through playing with balls or on the playground equipment before the next groups turn to go out there, either myself or my other staff members goes out there and sanitizes the equipment," said Hobson.
Hobson said it feels good knowing they are helping families out that are working during this pandemic.
“They can’t go to work and provide for their families if they don’t have a safe place for their children. So, that is why we opened it up," said Hobson.
The childcare is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Hobson said he currently has two spots open if an essential worker needs a place for their child to stay during the day.
