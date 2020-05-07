Valdosta armed robbery suspect arrested

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested for armed robbery after Valdosta police said they responded to reports of a firearm being discharged around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
It happened on the 600 block of East Brookwood Drive.
Police said after arriving at the scene, they learned Terry McMillian, 19, went into Mr. B’s IGA claiming he had been shot. Police said they determined that McMillian had not been shot after speaking with him.
During the investigation, police also said a woman approached them saying, McMillian had just robbed her at gunpoint.
The victim said McMillian took her wallet and ran off.
Police said items from the victim’s property were found in McMillian’s pocket. Other items were recovered in a wooded area next to the supermarket, according to police.
McMillan was also found with marijuana on him, according to police.
McMillan was arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:
- Armed robbery
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Possession of marijuana
“Our officers did a great job quickly responding to the incident location and gathering information which led to this offender being arrested and the victim getting her belongings back,” said Lt. Scottie Johns.
